realme sub-brand TechLife has unveiled a selection of new products for the Malaysian market. This lineup includes a new tablet called the Pad Plus 2, as well as two wearables, namely the Smart Watch L2 and the Wireless Earbuds+ 2.

Pad Plus 2

The TechLife Pad Plus 2 comes in your choice of Storm Grey and Moonlight Silver. Regardless of colour, it features a 12-inch IPS LCD display with a 1,200 x 2,000 pixel resolution and a 5:3 aspect ratio. Furthermore, this panel offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and 450 nits of peak brightness. The tablet also comes with quad stereo speakers for immersive sound.

Under the hood, the device packs a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. This gets paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with the latter expandable up to 1TB. Keeping the lights on is a 9,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. Aside from that, the battery supports 5W reverse charging, allowing the Pad Plus 2 to power small electronic devices.

For software, the tablet runs on Android 16 right out of the box. Connectivity features include 4G LTE and an unspecified version of WiFi. On the subject of imaging, the Pad Plus 2 comes with an 8MP rear camera. For selfies, the front of the device features a 5MP snapper.

Smart Watch L2

As its name says, the Smart Watch L2 is a smartwatch. Available in Black and Titanium Silver, it features a 2.02-inch display with a 320 x 385 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Aside from that, the wearable comes with an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water.

Much like any other modern smartwatch, it features sensors for tracking health metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and menstrual cycle. On the fitness side of things, the device offers more than 110 workout modes.

Moreover, the Smart Watch L2 packs a 300mAh battery, which can keep the wearable powered for around seven to ten days depending on use. Meanwhile, charging takes about 80 minutes, according to TechLife.

Wireless Earbuds+ 2

The final addition to the lineup is the Wireless Earbuds+ 2, which is offered in Black and Cream finishes. The earbuds come with touch controls and an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. Internally, the audio device packs 13mm dynamic drivers to deliver deep bass and crisp highs.

Furthermore, the buds come with ANC for distraction-free listening, and a transparency mode. Other features include support for Bluetooth 6.0, as well as a claimed total battery life of 30 hours.

Availability and pricing

The new devices are available for purchase through all realme brand stores, as well as the online TechLife platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. The Pad Plus 2 gets an RM899 price tag, while the Smart Watch L2 and Wireless Earbuds+ 2 retail for RM229 and RM79 respectively.

In conjunction with the launch, TechLife is offering the new products at a discount, provided you get them all together as a bundle. Customers can purchase the trio for a total price of RM999, reduced from the initial combined value of RM1,207. This offer will run until 18 July 2026. Of course, it goes without saying that it’s subject to stock availability as well.

(Source: TechLife press release)