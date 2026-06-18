MSI has announced its newest audio product, the Maestro 500 Wireless. The headset serves as a versatile and flexible option for users who want something for both work and play. In terms of design, the device sports a build weighing approximately 280g. Furthermore, it comes with swiveling earcups that fold inward to reduce bulk, allowing for easy storage and transport.

As for audio features, the Maestro 500 Wireless comes equipped with 40mm drivers with a frequency response of up to 40kHz. According to the company, the headset delivers deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs, with richer audio detail. Naturally, it comes with ANC for reducing distractions, as well as a transparency mode for when the wearer needs to be aware of their surroundings.

Aside from that, the device comes with a hidden 6-microphone array with beamforming and ENC. This system serves to isolate the user’s voice and minimise ambient noise, resulting in clearer communication. Speaking of which, the headset’s flip-up microphone automatically activates when lowered. Meanwhile, raising the microphone mutes it. This flip-to-mute design promises intuitive, button-free control with a simple movement.

The Maestro 500 Wireless is mainly optimised for PC, with Nahimic for Headset support. Through the software, users can access audio profiles, EQ presets, and surround sound features. That said, the headset is also compatible with consoles and mobile devices. Connectivity is handled via a 2.4GHz dongle, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 3.5mm jack.

On the subject of battery life, the headset can offer up to 90 hours of playback with ANC turned off. This 1,000mAh battery also supports fast charging, with a quick five-minute top-up providing six hours of use.

The MSI Maestro 500 Wireless will be available through authorised retailers in select regions. That said, the brand has not disclosed any information on pricing. Similarly, local availability is also up in the air at this point.

(Source: MSI [1], [2])