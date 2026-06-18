Roblox has officially begun the global rollout of its new age-based account system, with Malaysia among the countries receiving the update. The changes introduce two new account categories for younger users, alongside stricter communication rules and expanded parental controls aimed at improving safety on the platform. While more gaming oriented, this rollout also aligns with the recently introduced social media restrictions for under-16 users in Malaysia, as well as other countries which have also implemented similar approaches.

The rollout follows Roblox’s announcement in April, when the company first revealed plans to introduce the new accounts globally. At the time, the company said the changes were intended to combine age checks, content ratings, communication defaults, moderation systems, and parental controls into a unified framework for younger users.

The new system automatically places users into different account types based on their age. Children between five and eight years old will be assigned a Roblox Kids account, while those aged nine to 15 will receive a Select account. Users aged 16 and above will continue using standard accounts after completing age verification.

Roblox Kids And Select Accounts

Roblox Kids accounts are designed for children aged five to eight and come with the strictest protections. These users can only access games that have received Minimal or Mild content ratings and have passed Roblox’s expanded review process. Communication features are disabled by default, although parents may be able to adjust some settings through linked parental accounts depending on the region.

Meanwhile, Roblox Select accounts cater to users aged nine to 15. These accounts can access games rated up to Moderate, provided the titles have passed the platform’s additional screening requirements. Communication options are also more flexible, although access varies depending on age, region, and verification status.

Users will automatically progress from Roblox Kids to Roblox Select when they turn nine, and then to a standard Roblox account at age 16.

Chat Now Requires Age Verification

One of the biggest changes involves Roblox’s chat system. The company now requires users to complete age verification before they can access chat features. Users who have not undergone age verification will be unable to use chat regardless of their age.

For Roblox Kids users, chat remains disabled by default. Parents can manage communication settings through linked accounts until their child reaches the age of 16. Roblox has been gradually expanding its age-verification system this year, including facial age estimation and other verification methods, as part of its broader safety efforts.

Additional Restrictions For Younger Users

Roblox is also introducing stricter content controls for users under 16. Games available to Kids and Select accounts must undergo additional reviews beyond the platform’s standard moderation process. Developers must also meet new eligibility requirements before their experiences can be included in these age-based catalogues.

Additionally, certain features are completely unavailable to both account categories. These include games with social hangout spaces, free-form drawing tools, experiences that discuss sensitive issues, one-to-one in-game chat and Roblox Moments, which allows players to share gameplay clips.

The company is also tightening rules around social media links where, going forward, links can only be shared or viewed by users aged 16 and above who have completed age verification. The restriction applies across user profiles, game pages, Community spaces, and Creator Hub pages.

Expanded Parental Controls

Alongside the new account system, Roblox is rolling out additional parental management tools. Parents who link their accounts to their children’s accounts can set screen-time limits, establish spending caps, review friend lists, manage Trusted Friends requests, and approve or block specific games.

While some controls will gradually transfer to children as they get older, parents will continue to have visibility into key information such as screen time, friend lists, and spending activity. Roblox notes that available games, default settings, features, and age-related protections may differ depending on the user’s region.

(Source: Roblox [official website])