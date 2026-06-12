A PC gamer in the US recently got the shock of their lives when they woke up to a loud bang and tempered glass from their PC flying into their face while asleep. The cause? A bullet fired from a gun in the neighbouring apartment had entered the bedroom and literally blew their PC apart.

Holy Heck. What Happened?

According to the victim, angelbabyzz, who posted on Reddit, the neighbour’s dog had gotten its mouth (or paw. It wasn’t made clear) on their gun and accidentally discharged the weapon. Unfortunately for angelbabyzz, their PC was right in the trajectory of the bullet, which effectively destroyed the whole machine.

When local law enforcement arrived on the scene, they said that it is likely that the PC changed the bullet’s trajectory and likely prevented the stray bullet from hitting angelbabyzz while they were asleep.

How Bad Was The Damage?

To say that there were no casualties isn’t entirely right. angelbabyzz was fine and not injured. Her PC, however, did not survive. In that split second, the neighbour’s excited dog instantly destroyed the motherboard, the casing, and, sin of all sins, it also took out the system’s RAM. By the looks of it, the Redditor had four sticks of RAM and lost three modules in the chaos.

The GPU looks intact, clearly avoiding certain damage, but the debris created by the gunshot clearly dirtied it up.

Did The Neighbour Apologise?

Yes, they did. In fact, angelbabyzz said that their neighbour was more “messed up about it” than they were, to the point that they were barely able to speak from crying so hard. While the neighbour’s insurance would pay for any cleaning and repair services, they said that they would also pay for everything else, including the PC that had been “unalived”.

As for the shattered tempered glass, angelbabyzz said that it took them a total of three days to clean it all up. As for the neighbour, they had their gun confiscated and would face legal charges too.

(Source: Reddit)