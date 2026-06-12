Following the launch of several new PCs, Dell has also unveiled two new AI-powered webcams: the Dell Pro 5 Webcam 2K and the Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K. While both models are primarily aimed at business users, The company says their AI-driven features can help users look more professional during video calls, regardless of their surroundings.

According to the brand, both webcams analyse the user’s face, surroundings, and movements in real time. This allows them to produce a clearer and more natural-looking image while maintaining accurate skin tones.

Both webcams are also certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom and support other major unified communications (UC) platforms. Users can further customise each webcam via the Dell Display and Peripheral Manager (DDPM). While the two models share several similarities, each comes with its own set of features that set it apart.

Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K (WB726)

For imaging, the Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K features a Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, which the company says enables the webcam to capture 4K UHD video at up to 60fps. The camera also offers 65-, 78-, and 90-degree field-of-view settings, alongside face tracking, auto-framing, autofocus, and up to 4x digital zoom.

As for audio, this webcam comes with dual MEMS microphones with AI-powered beamforming technology to help block out noise. The brand adds that the microphones can pick up audio from up to three metres away. The webcam connects via USB-C and comes with a detachable magnetic universal mounting clip.

The webcam also comes with several smart features, including Windows Hello facial recognition support that allows users to log in simply by appearing in front of the camera. It can also detect when a user approaches to wake a PC, or automatically lock it when they step away.

In addition, users can use the webcam’s Document View feature to scan documents. The company says the AI-powered functionality applies distortion correction to improve readability and make documents appear more presentable during video calls. The webcam also supports gesture controls, allowing users to zoom in or out by raising an open palm towards the camera.

Dell Pro 5 Webcam 2K (WB526)

Next is the more affordable Dell Pro 5 Webcam 2K. It features an undisclosed Sony sensor capable of capturing 2K QHD video at 30fps. The webcam also offers 65- and 78-degree field-of-view options, along with face tracking, auto-framing, autofocus, and up to 2x digital zoom.

Unlike the higher-end model, the item comes with a single MEMS omnidirectional microphone with a pickup range of up to three metres. The peripheral as a whole connects via USB-C and uses a detachable universal mounting clip.

In terms of smart features, the webcam supports Windows Hello, Document View, gesture controls, and auto-framing. However, it omits features such as presence sensing, HyperSpeed autofocus, and vision-based beamforming. Instead, it includes a security-focused design with a Kensington lock-compatible metal loop for added protection.

Pricing and availability

Dell Pro 5 Webcam 2K (WB526) is now available in Malaysia for RM672. Meanwhile, the company announced that the Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K (WB726) will be available in the country soon for RM1,054. Those interested can purchase the items via the company’s official website.

(Source: Dell [Press release], [Blog])