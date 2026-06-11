At KLIMS 2026, Proton has unveiled its FutureMotion hybrid EV powertrain tech, as part of its Intelligent Mobility showcase at KLIMS 2026. This is powered by a 1.5l Dedicated Hybrid Engine (DHE), which is paired with a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). It, in turn, consists of a P1 and P3 pair of motors, where the former does power generation and takes care of starting the engine, while the latter does the driving.

The engine outputs 82 kW and 136 Nm. Proton claims that it also boasts a 14-to-1 compression ratio, and up to 46.5% peak thermal efficiency thanks to using Atkinson-cycle combustion tech, water-cooled EGR, and a smart cooling electric water pump to help improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. RON95 fuel compatibility was also mentioned, interestingly.

Working together, the DHE and DHT support four driving modes, switching automatically depending on conditions. These are full EV mode, Parallel mode which sees both the engine and motor working together to propel the car, Series Mode which uses the petrol engine strictly as a generator, and, Direct Drive, where only the engine propels the car.

Rashid Musa, Deputy CEO of Proton, says “Our technologies represent an important step in Proton’s journey towards intelligent mobility. At KLIMS 2026, we want visitors to experience how our technology is not only advanced, but also designed around real Malaysian driving conditions”. These conditions, according to the press release sent by the national carmaker, includes urban commuting, daily school runs, weekend travel, and long-distance balik kampung journeys.

All that being said, the company does not mention which of its upcoming cars will be making use of the tech. For what it’s worth, Rashid did mention that both the DHE and DHT are assembled at the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley facility in Tanjung Malim.