As PlayStation had its State of Play broadcast earlier this month, so has Nintendo with the June 2026 edition of its Direct presentation. Of course, as the company does, there’s an explosion of announcements, but here’s a short list of the really big guns. This means ports and DLCs have largely been filtered out of this list.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

One of the most anticipated titles since its leaks first surfaced, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has officially been announced. Unfortunately, all that came with the unveiling was a teaser, and a declaration that it will be released sometime within the year. But when it does, it will obviously be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Kingdom Hearts IV

It’s mostly the same story for Kingdom Hearts IV. First teased all the way back in 2022, there would be no significant word on the game until now, over four years later. Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ends. Sure, there’s some new combat sequences expanded from what was shown four years ago, but that was otherwise it. No launch date or window attached, but beyond the Switch 2, it will also be on the current generation Xbox, the PS5, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Duskbloods

This FromSoftware title is essentially the Nintendo version of Bloodborne, sharing a very similar theme to the PlayStation exclusive while being on another platform. There’s a closed network test scheduled for summer 2026, or between late June and late September, on the Nintendo Switch 2. But beyond that, nothing much else has been shown off as part of this Direct.

Xenoblade Genesis

A new entry into the series, the word Genesis implies a prequel of sorts, though it’s unclear from just the trailer if that is the case. If nothing else, it looks really good, though as a Switch 2 exclusive, it really ought to. Not much else is known about the game beyond its 2027 release window.

Final Fantasy Resonance

For some, the list should have ended with the entry above. But I’m letting my personal bias get the better of me, and include this final entry. This is because this is a slightly complicated title. From the looks of the trailer, Square Enix is looking to salvage the dead gacha game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. But beyond just reused assets, gameplay looks to be greatly expanded, now that it’s not beholden to the stamina mobile game trope.

At the same time, judging from the characters that appear in the trailer, Resonance only covers the events of season one of Brave Exvius, and it’s unclear through what means will the rest of the story be told. At any rate, the game will be out on 22 October on the Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC via Steam.