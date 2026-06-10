Secretlab officially launched the Atlas, its latest lineup of gaming chairs. Unlike its Titan series, the Atlas appears to place a renewed emphasis on ergonomics and a new lightweight design.

To be fair, the Atlas looks more like a high-end, premium office chair designed to enhance productivity. In this case, the chair now supports what Secretlab describes as an “active, dynamic sitting” process. Now, the back of the chair moves independently, rather than having the entire base and backrest moving together. The seat base still moves, mind you, but it’s been made so that for every 2° of recline, it only tilts by 1°, effectively staying level and allowing you to keep your feet planted on the floor.

On a related note, the Atlas does have the ability to switch between two modes: Focus and Rest. All that has to be done is to lock the chair’s position via a lever on the left side of the chair, and you’re switching between lying back and getting serious for work. Oh, there’s a 4-level tilt force adjustment that you can mess around with, allowing one to set it to just that right amount of tension to support your weight.

Of course, we have to talk about the design of the chair. Compared to its Titan series, the backrest of the Atlas sports a curvier spine, which is aptly called RE-CURVE. Secretlab says that it’s designed that way to support the body’s natural alignment, as well as to reduce fatigue. The seat uses Secretlab’s most current Cold Cure foam or NanoFoam Composite, depending on what you want and how much you wish to spend. Also, the seat base can be adjusted forward or backwards, depending on how much contact you want your lower back to make with the backrest.

Other creature comforts on the Atlas include 3D Armrests and support for a magnetic head pillow, although given the advertising on this, that accessory may be an optional extra, meaning that you’d have to purchase it separately.

The Secretlab Atlas is available in two sizes, regular and large. Pricing starts from RM1,899 for the base model with Neo Hybrid Leatherette and Cold Cure foam, and can go up to RM2,799 for a Large model with the company’s NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette or Softweave Plus Fabric, plus the NanoFoam Composite.

On that note, the Fabric options include Dune, Secretlab’s iconic Cookies and Cream, and Black. For those interesteed in Leatherette, White comes in two hues, Moon and Pure White, while Black comes in Classic and Pure.

(Source: Secretlab [1] [2])