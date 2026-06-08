There is an ongoing tradition of developers porting Doom onto different mediums, ranging from a robotic vacuum cleaner, to a pregnancy testkit, right down to a Windows 95 PC running within Minecraft. Suffice to say, the project has gotten a bit bland, so one developer took up another challenge: getting the original Half-Life to run on a Nokia N95.

Argentine developer Dante Leoncini posted on X their success in getting the game to run on the phone, even saying that they managed to add in mouse and keyboard support as well. The more important takeaway is that they got it running on the phone’s Symbian software and hardware, and at a somewhat steady 30 fps.

Half-Life 1 on the Nokia N95 finally reached 30 FPS! Some slowdowns remain, but I've already identified the cause and am working on a fix. Mouse and keyboard support has also been added. Still a few bugs to fix, but it's getting there.#HalfLife #nokia #symbian #valve #steam pic.twitter.com/PDlq2CRxAy — Dante D. Leoncini (@dante_leoncini) June 5, 2026

To quickly recap, the Nokia N95 first launched back in 2007. Beneath the hood, the phone runs on a dual-processor Texas Instruments OMAP 2420, clocked at 332MHz, 128MB of RAM, and up to 8GB of internal storage, depending on the region the phone was released in. Graphics was powered by a PowerVR MBX 3D accelerator, and it ran on Symbian OS 9.2.

Half-Life first came out almost a decade before the Nokia N95 did in 1998. When it released, the PC requirements, at the bare minimum even, were a system with a 500MHz CPU, 96MB of RAM, a 16GB VGA card, and that it could run Windows XP. Again, this was the bare minimum, and Leoncini made it work with a phone that just wasn’t up to snuff.

For another matter, because the chipset on the Nokia N95 is an ARM-based CPU and it was running on a non-Windows OS, getting Half-Life to run on it meant that Leoncini had to build a whole new native Symbian-based platform to run it. So, it’s not just an emulation on PC adaptation.

Half-Life isn’t the first game Leoncini has managed to get up and running on the Nokia N95. To date and by his account, they say that they’ve manage to run Quake 3, Crash Bandicoot, and even managed to run emulations like Sega, ScummVM, and NES.

(Source: Tom’s Hardware)