Setel has officially introduced a new paid membership programme called Setel Savers, giving users access to additional rewards and savings across the app’s existing services. The subscription is priced at RM4.90 per month, though early adopters can currently enjoy a free two-month trial.

According to the company, Setel Savers is designed to provide extra value for users who regularly use the platform for fuel purchases, shopping at Kedai Mesra, EV charging, and vehicle-related services. Members will receive an additional 2x Mesra Rewards points for every RM5 spent, although this excludes transactions made through DuitNow.

The subscription also includes bonus rewards for purchases at Kedai Mesra convenience stores. Users can earn up to 400 Mesra Rewards points by spending a minimum of RM10, with the offer redeemable up to four times.

EV owners are not left out either, as Setel Savers members can receive 300 Mesra Rewards points after accumulating RM300 worth of EV charging sessions through the platform. In addition, the subscription offers up to RM60 cashback for eligible car service and maintenance expenses.

To encourage sign-ups, Setel is currently offering a complimentary two-month trial for new subscribers. After the promotional period ends, the membership will automatically continue at its standard price of RM4.90 per month unless cancelled.

On a related note, Setel recently expanded the functionality of its app last month by introducing a new in-app bill payment feature. The addition allows users to settle utility and other household bills directly through the platform, further expanding the platform’s offerings beyond fuel payment service.

(Source: Setel, via Facebook)