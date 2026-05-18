Setel has introduced a new Bill Payment feature for its app, allowing users to settle essential household bills directly within the platform. According to the company, this addition expands its services beyond fuel payments, while offering a more centralised way for Malaysians to manage recurring monthly commitments.

Available starting today, the feature supports payments for a variety of bill categories, including utilities, water services, telecommunications and broadband. The company says the new feature reflects its ongoing efforts to broaden the app’s role beyond fuel-related services.

“As a homegrown brand, we remain focused on building solutions that are practical, relevant and grounded in the realities of everyday living,” said company CEO Abdullah Ayman Awaluddin in an official statement. “Looking ahead, we want Setel to continue growing as a platform that supports Malaysians in more meaningful ways over time not only through innovation, but by consistently delivering experiences that create real everyday value.”

Using the feature is fairly straightforward. Users only need to open the Setel app and select the Bill Payment section. From here, choose their preferred biller, and enter the required account details along with the payment amount.

Payments can then be completed using Setel Wallet, as well as credit or debit cards. The company notes that the payment status will typically be reflected within one to three working days.

According to Setel, the app currently integrates with 25 billers, including Astro, CelcomDigi, Telekom Malaysia, Air Selangor and Indah Water. The company promises that more billers will be added over time.

To celebrate the launch, Setel is also offering users a 10% cashback on bill payment transactions, capped at RM10 per month. This promotion runs from 18 May until 18 July 2026.

(Source: Setel press release / official website)