Whether it’s ear-hook buds or bone conduction headphones, Shokz is no stranger to open-ear audio gear. Continuing its push in the category, the brand has officially announced two new clip-on earbuds: the flagship OpenDots 2 and the OpenDots Air. Both models will arrive in Malaysia soon.

According to the company, the OpenDots 2 introduces a new driver setup designed to deliver louder output and improved bass performance. Meanwhile, the OpenDots Air serves as the more affordable option, offering a more streamlined set of features at a lower price point.

OpenDots 2

More often than not, open-ear earbuds tend to struggle when it comes to bass performance. To address this, Shokz is introducing what it calls Bassphere 2.0 in the OpenDots 2.

According to Shokz, the system uses two custom 11.8mm drivers arranged in a spherical acoustic design. The company claims this setup allows the drivers to deliver output comparable to a single 16mm driver. It also features a redesigned diaphragm, which together with the driver configuration is said to reduce distortion by up to 70%, resulting in stronger bass and higher volume levels.

In addition to Dolby Audio support, the company is also introducing what it calls MirrorPitch. Shokz says the technology angles and reflects sound into the user’s ear canal, which in turn enhances bass response and increases overall volume.

Shokz is also improving the device’s call quality by introducing a dedicated bone conduction mic. The website says that it will work alongside two air-conduction microphones to better isolate the user’s voice from background noises.

The OpenDots 2 also features touch controls, while a force sensor helps reduce accidental inputs. Speaking of sensors, Shokz replaces fixed left and right designations with what it calls Dynamic Ear Detection. This system automatically identifies which ear each bud is placed in, allowing users to wear them interchangeably. The buds are also IP57 dust- and water-resistant.

In terms of battery, the Shokz says the buds have a 10-hour battery life, which stretches up to 40 hours with the included case. It is also worth noting that the case also supports Qi wireless charging.

Lastly, the OpenDots 2 come in black, grey, and pearl white colourways. As for pricing, the official website lists them at US$199 (~RM803).

OpenDots Air

Next is OpenDots Air. As mentioned earlier, the earbuds are positioned as the more affordable variant compared to the flagship model. One of its key highlights is its weight, with Shokz claiming each earbud weighs 6.3g. However, this is only slightly lighter than the OpenDots 2, which comes in at 6.4g per earbud.

In terms of audio performance, the OpenDots Air also features dual 11.8mm drivers arranged in a spherical configuration, which Shokz claims helps deliver output comparable to a 16mm driver. That said, it uses a more basic version of the company’s Bassphere technology compared to the OpenDots 2, similar to the original OpenDots model. It’s also worth noting that these buds don’t come with Dolby Atmos tuning.

The company claims each earbud can last up to 9 hours on a single charge, with the charging case extending total usage to up to 36 hours. Unlike the flagship model, the OpenDots Air does not support wireless charging. The earbuds also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The OpenDots Air is available in two colour options, namely black and daybreak purple. It is priced at US$129 (~RM520).

SIRIM Listing And Imminent Arrival

While the company’s Malaysian arm has yet to announce a local launch date for the two earbuds, both models already appear in the SIRIM database. According to the listing, both the OpenDots 2 and the OpenDots Air got their certification on 25 May.

As per usual, this often suggests that a local launch may be imminent. Unfortunately, we still do not know when these buds will arrive. We will update the article once we receive any new information.

(Source: Shokz US [1], [2], SIRIM)