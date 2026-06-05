Videogames peripheral brand Razer has a handful of more lifestyle-oriented products that are still tangentially related to gaming. One example is the Rogue series of backpacks, and the company has now announced a refresh for these, now in their V4 incarnation. And while their previous cross-brand promos had prices that could scare even the wealthiest gamer away, these purely Razer products are priced a lot more reasonably, at least in comparison.

That being said though, the nature of a laptop-friendly backpack is pretty self-explanatory, and as the name suggests, the Razer Rogue Backpack V4 simply improves on what the prior generations have done before. But for what it’s worth, as you’d expect from a bag made to carry sensitive electronics from the elements, it’s got a tear- and water resistant shell. It’s also made using recycled materials, for the environmentally conscious among you.

As any good backpack should have, the Razer Rogue Backpack V4 has multiple structured compartments, including a padded laptop sleeve. The added bonus here though is that there’s also a headphone strap, letting you carry one of those around while leaving its dedicated carrying case behind, saving some space in the process. I’d still be a bit iffy about leaving my keyboard and mouse in there though, especially if they’re not of the optical or magnetic kinds.

To ensure that you can carry it comfortably for extended periods of time, the Razer Rogue Backpack V4 features supportive padding and a ventilated mesh on the back panel. And for the long distance travellers, there’s also a trolley sleeve to secure the backpack to your rolling luggage’s handle. But probably most importantly, it has a sternum strap, which moves some of the weight from being supported purely by your shoulders to your chest. One final added bonus is that there’s a cable passthrough to let you charge devices you’re actively using, while leaving the power bank inside.

The Razer Rogue Backpack V4 is available for purchase at either RM489 or RM619, depending on if you opt for the 16- or 18-incher. The latter obviously give you more space to support the larger, desktop replacement-tier laptops, but there’s no added advantage otherwise. It’s also not yet available on the brand’s official online store, while the smaller one already is.