Zotac has long been a staple presence at Computex, and at this year’s event, the gaming brand showed us a handful of products that it has in the pipeline and nearly ready for production.

The first thing Zotac showed us on its list was, of course, a graphics card. More specifically, it showed off its Arcticstorm AIO RTX 5080. Yes, the brand is expanding it 360mm AIO watercooling solution to NVIDIA’s 2nd most powerful Blackwell GPU, and it’s about time they did it too, in our opinion. If you’re looking for context, you can check out our review of the Arcticstorm AIO RTX 5090 at the start of the year, which we found to be rather costly.

There was one odd thing about the GPU, though: the Arcticstorm AIO RTX 5080 on display was a prototype, at least, according to Zotac itself. We think this is a bit odd because, by and large, and at a glance, the design of the cooler looks identical to its RTX 5090 counterpart. Guess the brand has a few more kinks in the design to iron out.

Then there are the Zotac PSUs. Because this is technically the brand’s first time making power supplies for PC, the representative told us that they wanted to play it safe and decided that a good starting point for it was 750W.

On that note, Zotac’s PSU channels up to 750W, is designed for the ATX form factor, and is 80 Plus Bronze certified. Sadly, the PSU is non-modular, which makes sense as there aren’t many Bronze certified PSUs that come with cable modularity.

At the time of writing, Zotac didn’t provide us with an availability date for either the Arcticstorm AIO RTX 5080 or its new PSU. That said, it’s likely that it’ll be launching it by the second half of this year, given the trend with other brands.