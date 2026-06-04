This year at Computex 2026, memory maker Klevv definitely had some products to share with the crowd. In light of the current memory shortage and crisis, it was also likely one of the most expensive showcases on the floor. We say likely because it was actually a mix of actual and dummy units.

Focusing on the DDR5 lineup, Klevv basically has three models in the series: Cras, Lite, and Bolt. The Cras lineup is divided into two SKUs: Cras V RGB Prime, and Cras V∝ RGB DDR5. The first model is the brand’s flagship DDR5 memory series, with the range offering V∝ RGB speeds of up to 8,000MT/s, but do note that the standard it ships out for its offering is 6,000MT/s at CL26.

The Cras V∝ RGB lineup differentiates itself by being the series that supports extreme overclocking, with the ability to hit frequencies of up to 10,000MT/s. Impressive as that number is, though, we think it’s safe to say that unless you’re into extreme overclocking, this may not be the RAM you’re looking for. Oh, and these are available in non-binary format, meaning that you can sticks of 24GB modules in one kit.

The Lite V RGB DDR5 lineup is the standard range for Klevv, coming in kits of four, with capacities of 64GB per stick. That’s 256GB worth of pure DDR5 RAM, populating all four RAM slots.

Klevv says that the Lite V RGB and Cras V RGB Prime lineups will be available from the second half of this year onwards.

Then there’ the Bolt V∝ line. Klevv says that this series is targeted at builder eyeing a small form factor design. Installed, the memory kit stands at just 34mm, making it perfect for builds with tight spaces. Despite the size reduction, it is available in speeds of up to 7,200MT/s.

Oh, and as an extra added bonus, Klevv showed off its unbuffered CUDIMM 4R DDR5 RAM at its booth. These memory modules have a peak frequency of 8,000MT/s but more impressively, one stick houses 128GB of memory, meaning that one kit comes with 256GB DDR5 RAM total. Mind you, the sticks were naked, and we’re unsure if this was by design. That said, it’s no less impressive to see that many memory modules on a single CUDIMM stick.

Moving on to SSDs, Klevv also introduced the Genuine G540, its PCIe 5.0 SSD. This M.2 SSD ships out with a graphene-copper heatsink, and has average sequential read and write speeds of 10,000MB/s and 9,000MB/s, respectively. Not the fastest we’ve seen on the market, but to be fair, anything faster than 8,000MB/s is nothing to scoff at. Capacity-wise, the SSD is available in capacities of up to 4TB. Last but not least, there is the Cras C925G Lite. A PCIe 4.0 SSD, this module also comes with a graphene-copper heatsink, average sequential read and write speeds of 7,200MB/s and 6,800MB/s, and is available much larger capacities of up to 8TB.

At the time of writing, Klevv had not provided us with details such as local pricing.