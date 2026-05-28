Since its launch last year, Ryt Bank has been steadily introducing new features and capabilities. Back in April, the AI-driven digital bank promised to introduce an investment feature. And true to its word, Ryt Invest is now available within the app.

Created in partnership with Opus Asset Management Sdn Bhd, the feature provides Malaysians with an accessible way to begin investing, with three different options to suit the varying needs and goals. Naturally, there is a Shariah-compliant option for Muslim customers.

According to Ryt Bank, it is the first digital bank in the country to offer expert-led funds in-app. User funds are handled by OpusAsset, which boasts an investment team averaging over 25 years of experience and over RM10 billion in assets under management. Aside from that, users can begin investing with just RM1.

As mentioned earlier, the bank is offering three professionally managed investment options, namely Ryt Invest SavePlus, Ryt Invest Income, and Ryt Invest Gold. The first of the trio is a low-risk approach for customers seeking stability. This option leverages Shariah-compliant strategies with 0% sales charge and T+1 settlement across all funds.

Meanwhile, Ryt Invest Income is a moderate-risk option that focuses on generating steady long-term returns through diversified investments. Finally, the last approach offers gold-themed exposure across equities, bonds, and ETFs. This provides customers with additional ways to diversify during changing market conditions.

To get started, users must first open the Ryt Bank app. Ryt Invest is accessible via the home page, and tapping on the “Invest now” button will display the available investment options. After choosing the desired fund, users must complete their risk assessment by answering two questions. It is worth noting that this step is only for first time users only. Once that’s done, users can key in their investment amount and confirm the order.

In conjunction with the launch, Ryt Bank is offering a guaranteed extra 1% p.a. bonus reward on customers’ total investment value, with no cap. This limited-time offer serves as an incentive for users to begin investing and will run until 31 August 2026. The bonus reward will be calculated daily at 12am based on total assets under management and credited into users’ Ryt Pocket. Furthermore, those completing their first successful buy order will unlock a rolling 90-day bonus reward period.

(Source: Ryt Bank press release)