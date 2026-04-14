Ryt Bank is expanding its banking ecosystem with the upcoming introduction of PayLater on Card and Ryt Invest features. The digital bank revealed these plans alongside a new user milestone, having surpassed 1.2 million users just over seven months after its launch in August 2025. Both features are expected to roll out “in the coming weeks”.

The upcoming PayLater on Card feature is set to extend the bank’s existing PayLater offering by integrating it directly into its Visa card experience. This means users will be able to choose whether to pay immediately or defer payments using a single card, removing the need to toggle between separate payment methods. The move builds on Ryt PayLater’s current proposition, which already provides instant credit of up to RM1,499 and is primarily used for essential spending such as groceries, petrol, and bills, rather than discretionary purchases.

This tighter integration could make PayLater more seamless in everyday transactions, especially as card usage on the platform continues to scale. Ryt Bank previously introduced its physical and virtual Visa cards as part of its core offering, enabling users to make online and in-store payments while managing everything through the app. More recently, the card also gained support for Google Wallet, allowing for contactless payments via smartphones and further embedding it into daily use.

Alongside credit, the bank is also preparing to introduce Ryt Invest, which will allow users to start investing directly within the app. While specific details remain limited for now, the feature signals the digital bank’s intent to move beyond basic banking services into wealth-building tools.

These upcoming features build on Ryt Bank’s AI-led approach, anchored by Ryt AI, which was developed in partnership with YTL AI Labs using Malaysia’s Ilmu sovereign AI model. The assistant enables users to perform tasks such as transfers and bill payments through conversational interactions, and has already seen adoption from nearly half of the bank’s user base. According to the digital bank, engagement data suggests that those who rely on Ryt AI return to the app nearly twice as often as those who do not, indicating its role in driving retention.

(Source: Ryt Bank press release)