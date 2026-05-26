Motorists travelling to Genting Highlands will soon have to pay a new road charge, with Lingkaran Cekap Sdn Bhd (LCSB) set to begin collection starting this Thursday, 28 May 2026. The company is the authorised operator for the Genting Highlands road network and said the implementation will take place in two phases across May and June.

Under the new structure, all permitted road users entering Jalan Genting Highlands will be required to pay the applicable fee unless they fall under exempted categories. Payment collection will take place at two entry points: Genting Highlands entry at Genting Sempah and Gohtong Jaya entry at the Gohtong Jaya roundabout.

Implementation Follows Trial Phase In April

The implementation follows an earlier trial phase that began on 2 April 2026. During the testing period, motorists were required to tap their Touch ‘n Go cards, debit cards, or credit cards at the gantries, although no charges were imposed at the time.

According to Genting Malaysia Group, the road charge is intended to support long-term maintenance and safety efforts along the highland route under a “user pays” principle. The company said the collected funds would be used for resurfacing works, slope stabilisation, drainage upgrades, monitoring systems, urgent repairs, and emergency responses involving landslides, rockfalls, or severe weather conditions.

The group also stated that without continuous maintenance, the road would face accelerated deterioration due to the challenging terrain and weather conditions in the area. As the appointed operator, LCSB is responsible for managing road operations, including resurfacing works, slope reinforcement, monitoring systems, and emergency response activities.

RM5 Charge For Cars And Vans

Starting 28 May, Class 1 vehicles such as cars and vans will be charged RM5 per entry at both locations. Medium lorries categorised under Class 2 will be charged RM15, while heavy lorries under Class 3 will incur a RM25 fee. Meanwhile, taxis will pay RM3.30 and buses will be charged RM5.

LCSB added that vehicles under Class 2, 3, 4, and 5 must enter through designated “Lorong Khas” lanes or use the licence plate recognition (LPR) system. Meanwhile, emergency vehicles, motorcycles, and private vehicles belonging to public servants working at identified government institutions in Genting Highlands will be exempted from the charges.

Resident Discounts And Season Passes Arriving In June

A second phase of the implementation will begin on 28 June 2026, where eligible permanent residents of Genting Highlands can register up to two Class 1 vehicles to receive a preferential rate that is 10% lower than the standard fee. These registered vehicles will not incur any charges before the second phase takes effect.

LCSB will also introduce a six-month season pass scheme for registered permanent residents. This will allow unlimited entries into Jalan Genting Highlands throughout its validity period via LPR or Lorong Khas lanes.

Residents interested in applying for the scheme may do so via LCSB’s website. They are required to submit supporting documents during registration, including vehicle ownership certificates, Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPA), Quit Rent or Assessment Bills, as well as copies of electricity bills.

(Source: LCSB official website [1] [2] / Bernama)