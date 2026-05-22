As the country faces a global energy supply crisis fueled by conflicts in the Middle East, the government is implementing measures to help Malaysians lower their electricity bills. Among these measures is the Sustainable Rebate and Incentive Assistance (SuRIA) Home initiative, which recently launched.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, this initiative is aimed at domestic consumers who install solar systems under the Solar Accelerated Transition Action Programme (Solar ATAP). Essentially, users who meet the eligibility requirements are entitled to receive a RM600 rebate for every 1kWac of solar installation. Under this programme, consumers can get a maximum rebate of RM3,000, equivalent to 5kWac.

Speaking during the SuRIA Home launch, Fadillah explained that the government has allocated RM150 million for this purpose. Furthermore, he noted that the programme should benefit between 45,000 and 50,000 homes with a cumulative solar capacity of around 250MW. Other than that, it serves to incentivise the use of residential rooftop solar.

The minister also declared that the SuRIA Home programme will be open to solar installations under the Solar ATAP programme that begin operating by 31 December 2026, or until the 250MW quota is filled, whichever comes first. Meanwhile, the rebate implementation will begin next month, on 1 June 2026. Naturally, it will operate on a first come, first served basis.

To ensure that the aid is distributed fairly and evenly, only individual domestic low voltage (LV) consumers who have successfully begun operating their Solar ATAP systems with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) are eligible for the rebate. Additionally, rebate claims are limited to one per individual.

The minister also cautioned against abusing the application system, as the offenders may be blacklisted from future incentive programmes. This applies to both consumers and solar providers.

(Source: Fadillah Yusof via Facebook, Bernama)