Last month, Insta360 revealed that it is releasing a new wireless microphone. Now, just as promised, the Mic Pro has officially made its debut. Conceived with creators in mind, the audio device promises professional-grade results without a complicated setup. Beyond that, it takes an unconventional approach in terms of design.

As previously teased, the microphone incorporates an e-ink display on each transmitter. This 1.22-inch 6-colour display can be customised via the Insta360 app. Users can simply upload their desired graphic, and it will appear on the screen.

Since the panel relies on e-ink, the displayed image will remain even when the device is turned off. Additionally, the tech ensures low power consumption while keeping the design visible in harsh lighting. Basically, the screen offers a way for creators to display their branding in video content.

As for the audio features, Insta360 has equipped each transmitter with a 3-microphone array. This setup is paired with processing algorithms to enable directional pickup, allowing the Mic Pro to adjust to different recording environments. Meanwhile, an NPU chip enables AI-driven noise cancellation for clear audio. The transmitter also has 32-bit float recording to prevent clipping.

Other than that, the Mic Pro can pair with Insta360 cameras via Bluetooth. When connected in this way, the mic delivers 48kHz high-fidelity audio without needing a receiver. That said, the device also allows users to connect four transmitters to a single receiver. For multi-camera setups, two transmitters can be distributed across four receivers.

In addition to this, the Mic Pro comes with 32GB of built-in memory, so sound is not lost should any camera issues crop up. As for battery life, each transmitter can offer up to ten hours of recording. The included charging case can stretch this up to 30 hours, with a quick 5-minute top-up offering an hour of use.

The Insta360 Mic Pro has a starting price of RM809. This nets you a single transmitter and a receiver. Customers also have the option to get two transmitters and a receiver for RM1,419. Those interested can get the product through the brand’s online and offline retailers, including Shopee.

(Source: Insta360)