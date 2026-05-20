Google has officially introduced Gemini Omni, a new AI-powered video creation and editing platform unveiled during the company’s Google I/O 2026 keynote earlier today. It is designed as a multimodal AI system capable of combining text, images, and video inputs to generate polished video content through natural language prompts.

According to Google, the platform aims to simplify video creation workflows through conversational editing tools. This aims to spare users relying on traditional timeline-based editors and complex software interfaces.

Supports Conversational Video Editing

Google says Gemini Omni can handle a wide range of video editing tasks through simple natural language prompts. Users can apply cinematic zoom effects, swap backgrounds, modify scenes, and adjust the visual style of footage without manually editing clips frame by frame. The company also says users can upload videos directly from their camera roll, apply built-in templates with a single tap, and generate polished content quickly without requiring expensive equipment or advanced editing expertise.

Another major feature is support for AI-generated avatars. Google says users can create a custom AI avatar that looks and sounds like them, allowing the system to place them directly into generated scenes and videos.

Built Around Multimodal AI Inputs

Unlike conventional AI video generators that mainly rely on text prompts, Gemini Omni is built around multimodal inputs. This means users can combine written prompts with reference images, video clips, and other media to guide the final output more precisely.

Google says the system is intended to help creators produce more coherent and visually consistent content while reducing the amount of manual editing typically involved in video production. The company also highlighted improvements to reference-based generation, allowing users to maintain visual continuity across scenes and outputs.

Rolling Out Starting Today

Gemini Omni begins rolling out across the globe starting today to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers worldwide. On that note, Google has recently updated the pricing for its AI subscriptions, with the Ultra tier now starting from RM499.90 per month.

(Source: Google [1] [2])