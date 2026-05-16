Xiaomi will be launching a selection of new products for its home market very soon. Among the devices is a pair of open-ear wireless earbuds. While this is not the brand’s first foray into the open-ear category of audio accessories, the upcoming product will be the first Xiaomi earbuds to feature a clip-on design.

Ahead of the device’s release, the company has been steadily sharing teasers over on Weibo. So far, these social media posts have revealed details on the design, as well as some of the key specifications.

Starting with appearances, the clip-on earbuds come with a translucent sound-emitting section. The rest of the buds are opaque with a glossy finish. Additionally, Xiaomi has revealed at least two colour options, namely Satin Gold and Pearl White.

Other than that, each bud weighs 5.5g. According to the company, the design incorporates memory titanium wire with a biomimetic curved shape, allowing the device to stay secure and comfortable when worn.

As for the audio features, Xiaomi is equipping each earbud with an 11mm driver with a metal-coated diaphragm. Furthermore, the device supports LHDC 5.0 and Hi-Res audio, which should mean higher-quality playback on supported devices. To address sound leakage issues, the brand is using a “reverse sound wave technology”.

For clear calls, the buds come with a three-microphone setup with a VPU sensor and AI-driven noise reduction. And speaking of AI, there are a few features that leverage the tech. These include real-time translation that supports 21 languages, voice recording, as well as automatic summaries.

Some details remain unconfirmed, such as the battery life and other features. That said, a leaked manual suggests that the charging case will incorporate a built-in speaker, which may be used for location tracking. Said case also apparently includes a USB-C port, indicator lights, and a physical button.

At the moment, Xiaomi has not disclosed details on the pricing. It’s also unclear whether the company will be launching the clip-on earbuds in Malaysia.

(Source: Xiaomi via Weibo [1], [2], [3], [4], [5], Gizmochina)