Today, Samsung officially announced that its latest monitor lineup is now ready for purchase in Malaysia. The lineup consists of five different displays: the Odyssey G8 G80HS, the Odyssey G8 G80HF, the Odyssey G8 G80SH, the Odyssey G7 G73SH, and the ViewFinity S8.

Odyssey G8 G80HS & G80HF

First, let’s discuss the tech giant’s headliner product, the Odyssey G8 G80HS. This monitor is a flat 32-inch display with a 6K (6,144 x 3,456) IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. According to the official press release, this is the company’s first-ever 6K gaming monitor, promising that it delivers exceptional sharpness and realism.

However, in the event the user needs more performance over detail, they can switch to a 3K resolution instead and receive a 330Hz refresh rate. Yes, the Odyssey G8 G80HS is also a dual-mode monitor.

In addition to that, the screen has a 1ms GTG response time, fast IPS technology, and HDR10+ Gaming for both improved performance and visuals. Other specifications include a 400 nit peak brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and 99% sRGB coverage.

On the other hand, the Odyssey G8 G80HF is essentially a smaller version of the G80HS. Most specifications remain the same, except for screen size, refresh rate, and resolution. The G80HF is a 27-inch monitor that supports dual-mode operation, allowing users to switch between 5K at 180Hz and QHD at 360Hz.

Odyssey G8 G80SH & G7 G73SH

Next up are the Odyssey G8 G80SH and the Odyssey G7 G73SH. These two displays are similar to the previous models but come with a few key differences. For starters, both the G8 G80SH and the G7 G73SH use OLED panels.

The G7 G73SH is a flat 32-inch monitor with a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits (APL 1.5%). It also allows users to drop the resolution to FHD for a 330Hz refresh rate. The G8 G80SH, meanwhile, is a 27-inch monitor with the same 4K resolution, a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits (APL 3%). Unlike the other monitors discussed so far, the G8 G80SH does not support dual-mode operation.

Other details include Eye Saver Mode, FreeSync Premium Pro, and a 0.03ms GTG response time. Both monitors also support VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and HDR10+ Gaming.

ViewFinity S8 S85TH

Finally, there’s the ViewFinity S8 S85TH, more commonly known as the ViewFinity S8. This ultrawide monitor features a 40-inch curved 5K2K WUHD panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 1000R curvature. It also offers a peak refresh rate of 144Hz, a 4ms GTG response time, and HDR10+ support.

Despite its size, Samsung says that users can easily set up the monitor with the company’s Easy Setup Stand, which allows users to install and adjust the monitor quickly without any tools or screws. In order to readjust the display, all users have to do is push a button.

For connectivity, the ViewFinity S8 can be hooked up to other devices via a Thunderbolt 5 cable. According to the company, the cable supports intensive workloads with data transfer speeds of up to 80Gbps, while also providing up to 140W of power delivery.

The monitor comes with TÜV-certified Intelligent Eye Care to support longer viewing sessions. It automatically adjusts brightness and colour temperature based on the surrounding environment to help reduce eye strain during extended use.

Pricing & Availability

As mentioned earlier, all five monitors are now available in Malaysia via Samsung’s official website and authorised retailers. As for pricing, the Odyssey G8 G80HS goes for RM6,299, while the G8 G80HF retails for RM3,799. Next, the OLED Odyssey G7 G73SH and the G8 G80SH are priced at RM4,599 and RM5,499, respectively. Lastly, the ViewFinity S8 S85TH has a price tag of RM5,499.

(Source: Samsung press release)