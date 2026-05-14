Canon has unveiled the new Canon EOS R6 V, a full-frame mirrorless camera designed primarily for video creators, alongside the new RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ power zoom lens. The new body effectively serves as a video-centric counterpart to the stills-focused EOS R6 Mark III, while also becoming the first V-series model to feature a 32.5MP full-frame sensor.

Unlike the R6 Mark III, the EOS R6 V completely omits a traditional electronic viewfinder in favour of a 3-inch 1.62-million-dot vari-angle touchscreen display. In a way, the newer camera’s design does have some semblance to the company’s entry-level EOS R50 V model. Canon has also implemented a rotating user interface designed to better accommodate vertical shooting workflows for social media content.

The camera body itself includes several creator-focused additions, such as a built-in power zoom lever, tally lamp, dual 1/4”-20 threaded mounting points on the side and bottom, as well as a hot shoe. Canon says the chassis combines aluminium, magnesium alloy, and polycarbonate construction, while the body weighs 598g on its own or 688g with battery and memory card installed.

Built Around Video Capture

The EOS R6 V uses a 32.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor paired with Canon’s DIGIC X processor. Native ISO for still photography ranges from 100 to 64,000, expandable up to 102,400, while Canon claims more than 15 stops of dynamic range when recording using Canon Log 2.

The camera is capable of recording 7K open gate 3:2 RAW footage at up to 29.97fps, as well as 7K DCI RAW Light at up to 59.94fps. It also supports oversampled 4K recording up to 59.94fps, uncropped 4K at up to 120fps, and 2K recording at up to 180fps with a slight 1.13x crop.

Canon includes several internal recording options, including 12-bit RAW, 10-bit XF-HEVC S/H.265, and 8/10-bit XF-AVC S/H.264 formats. Through its full-size HDMI port, the camera can also output 4:2:2 or ProRes RAW video to compatible Atomos Ninja devices at 7K resolution.

The EOS R6 V further supports Canon Log 2, Canon Log 3, HDR-HLG, HDR-PQ, and Rec.709 gamma profiles. A dedicated colour button allows users to quickly switch between profiles, including up to 14 custom user-assigned presets.

Stabilisation, Autofocus, And Connectivity

For stabilisation, the camera combines in-body sensor-shift image stabilisation with compatible optical stabilisation found in RF and RF-S lenses. Canon rates the system for up to 7.5 stops of correction at the centre of the frame, while an additional five-axis Movie Digital IS mode is also available for handheld shooting.

Autofocus duties are handled by Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system inherited from the R6 Mark III. Subject recognition includes people, animals, and vehicles, while a Register People Priority feature can store up to 10 faces for prioritised tracking in crowded scenes.

Storage is handled through a CFexpress Type B slot supporting cards up to 8TB, alongside a secondary SD UHS-II slot that can be used for backup, proxy recording, or sub-recording. Connectivity options include USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, separate microphone and headphone jacks, a 2.5mm remote port, and UVC/UAC streaming support at up to 4K 59.94p.

Canon also says the EOS R6 V features an integrated active cooling system to sustain extended recording sessions, with the company claiming two or more hours of continuous 7K RAW Light recording. On that note, powering the camera is a Canon LP-E6P battery rated at 2,130 mAh.

Canon’s First L-Series Power Zoom Lens

Alongside the camera, Canon also introduced the RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ, which marks the company’s first L-series lens to feature integrated power zoom functionality.

The lens offers a constant f/4 aperture throughout its zoom range and uses an internal zoom design intended to maintain a stable centre of gravity during gimbal operation. Users can switch between manual and powered zoom control using the same zoom ring, while remote zoom operation is also supported through the Canon Camera Connect app and Bluetooth remotes such as the Canon BR-E2 and Canon BR-E1.

Pricing And Availability

Canon Malaysia has confirmed with us that the EOS R6 V is slated to arrive locally by 19 June 2026, while pricing will only be revealed by the end of this month. For reference, the body alone is priced at US$2,499 (~RM9,824) in the US, while the bundle with the RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ lens costs US$3,699 (~RM14,542). Separately, the lens itself carries a US$1,399 (~RM5,500) price tag.

(Source: Canon [1] [2])