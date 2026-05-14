IO Interactive’s launch of 007 First Light is just around the corner. In conjunction with its imminent arrival and for a limited time, NVIDIA is partnering with the studio and bundling the game with the purchase of select GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.

To be precise, the 007 First Light and NVIDIA campaign applies to the purchase of RTX 50 Series GPUs purchased either in the form of a desktop GPU or a laptop with discrete graphics. For desktop PCs, the offer extends down to the RTX 5060 Ti and climbs all the way up to the RTX 5090. As for the laptop segment, it starts from the RTX 5060, with the list also going all the way to the top with the RTX 5090.

“If your system isn’t primed for 007 First Light at its very best, get a mission-ready, ultimate upgrade with our new 007 First Light GeForce RTX 50 Series bundle, which includes a Steam copy of the game with the purchase of qualifying GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070, or 5060 Ti desktops or graphics card, or laptops with a GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070, or 5060 Laptop GPUs at participating retailers and etailers.”

NVIDIA typically partners up with many different and prominent game developers. Technically speaking, it’s the company riding on both the hypetrain and popularity of the game, and to some extent, the reputation of the studio behind it. In this case, IO Interactive is the studio behind the critically acclaimed assassin IP, Hitman.

NVIDIA’s RTX 50 Series aside, the developers of 007 First Light have also released the PC hardware specifications needed to run the game. At the bare mininum, your PC will require either an Intel Core i5-9500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500, 16GB RAM, and either a GeForce GTX 1660 or Radeon RX 5700. And that’s for getting the game to run at FHD 30 fps.

For those looking to push the game’s graphics to the bleeding edge — running at 4K resolution with more than 200 fps, plus ray tracing — you’ll at least need a core i5-13600K or Ryzen 7 7700K, 32GB RAM, and an RTX 5080.

“Once you’ve bought a qualifying product, you’ll receive instructions on how to redeem your bundle via NVIDIA app, and just a few clicks later you’ll add 007 First Light to your Steam account. And by installing our Game Ready Driver that’ll be released before 007 First Light’s May 27th launch, your new hardware will be ready to render an unprecedented experience.”

(Source: NVIDIA, IOI)