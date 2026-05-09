MSI Malaysia has opened pre-orders for two of its gaming laptop series – the Raider and Crosshair. More specifically, these are the Raider 16 Max HX and the Crosshair 16 Max HX. There are two configurations in terms of internal specs for the former, and only one for the latter.

Going in order, the two variants of the MSI Raider 16 Max HX have quite a lot in common. As the name indicates partially, the screen is an 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. One of the configurations has this as an IPS panel, with an Intel Core Ultra 7 251 HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU inside. It also starts with a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4 SSD.

The other version of the MSI Raider 16 Max HX has an OLED panel instead, with the above display specs plus VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification. Inside, you get a Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus processor and GeForce RTX 5080 Ti Laptop GPU instead, plus 2TB of in M.2 PCIe 4 SSD storage to start.

All that being said, both models feature a PCIe 4 slot and an additional PCIe 5 slot for storage. Similarly, both start with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which can be pushed up to 128GB. As for what they cost, the RTX 5070 model has a price tag of RM10,999, while the RTX 5080 version has been tagged with RM18,499.

Then we get to the MSI Crosshair 16 Max HX. No variants here, and the screen on this laptop is an OLED panel that’s basically identical to the one above, except the refresh rate has been bumped down to 165 Hz. Inside, you’ll find a Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and a GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. Starting memory and storage options are identical to the Raider with the RTX 5070, as are the maximum memory supported and available storage expansion slots. This one costs RM10,499.

As mentioned, all three laptops are available for pre-order, and the window lasts until 22 May. Do so, and you get some additional benefits, such as up to RM200 worth of TnG eWallet credits, an unspecified MSI gaming headset as well as a one-year NordVPN subscription.

(Source: MSI)