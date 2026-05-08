Apple grants certain products discounts under its Education initiative. This lets students and teachers get them at discounted prices, averaging roughly around 10%. As the bitten fruit brand announced, this discount now applies to the Apple Watch line of smartwatches. Right now, it applies to the Series 11 watches, the SE as well as the Ultra 3.

For those eligible for Education discounts and are planning on getting one, the good news is that the discounts are already in effect. You’ll have to access them via the dedicated Education pages, naturally. For instance, the Apple Watch Series 11 starts from RM1,799 normally, but with the discount, it starts from RM1,619 instead.

For the Apple Watch SE 3, it usually starts at RM1,049. But with the Education discount, you can get one for RM959. And finally, there’s the Ultra 3, which usually has asking prices starting from RM3,699. With the Education discount, you could get it from RM3,329 instead.

Of course, we’re not the only beneficiaries of the Apple Watch being included in its Education discount program. MacRumors reported that this also applies to Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and fellow SEA countries Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The report was later updated to include India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UK, and EU markets such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

All things considered though, the Apple Watch does seem like an odd inclusion into the Education initiative. Other products that currently qualify are the various iPad and Mac models, which intuitively makes sense. But Apple says that the smartwatches bring with them features like Focus to help minimise distractions, while Siri and Timers “enable efficient studying”. The company also says that they promote a healthy lifestyle. With the Activity and Workout apps, that’ pretty self-explanatory.