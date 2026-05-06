The aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) may soon resume round the clock operations. According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, 24-hour operations could begin again by the end of this month, although this does depend on approval from the relevant authorities.

The minister went on to say that Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has already conducted all the necessary tests. Furthermore, a full report is currently being submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for further assessment.

Speaking at a press conference following the launch of the MyKLIA and MyPutrajaya Monthly TravelCard (MTC), Loke explained that 24-hour services will resume after MAHB gains APAD’s approval. Furthermore, the minister clarified that the aerotrain is already operating, but not continuously. Instead, the service is halted for a few hours during the night. This is to allow for inspections and maintenance works.

Of course, frequent flyers may already be familiar with the technical issues plaguing the KLIA aerotrain service. Back in 2023, frequent breakdowns and failures led to a two-year suspension of the service.

Operations finally resumed last July, but not without its fair share of hiccups. According to Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, the KLIA Terminal 1 aerotrain recorded 19 incidents between 2 July and 30 September 2025. That said, some of these issues were human-related. Some examples include cases of passengers forcing doors open.

In any case, MAHB has previously pledged to strengthen the reliability of the KLIA aerotrain system. At the tail end of 2025, the company implemented a comprehensive action plan to address the recurring problems. Some measures include deploying shuttle bus services alongside the aerotrain to ensure smooth passenger movement.

Since resuming operations last year, the aerotrain has completed over 53,000 return trips, serving about seven million passengers. Additionally, it has recorded an operational service availability (OSA) of 98.41%.

(Source: The Edge, The Star)