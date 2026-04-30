Bit by bit, the social media restriction for children aged below 16 is taking shape. Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil recently revealed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is close to completing its discussions with platform providers regarding the use of electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC) verification.

According to the minister, MCMC has been engaging with social media platforms and relevant stakeholders like MyDigital ID since the beginning of the year. These consultations concern the methods to determine a user’s age. Essentially, the aim is to use MyKad, passports and MyDigital ID in the verification process.

“I understand MCMC is nearing completion of discussions with the platforms,” Fahmi told reporters after officiating the Jom Baca Bersama 2026 programme. “I will receive further details before we announce the enforcement date to restrict the creation of new accounts.”

He also stated that the engagement sessions have progressed smoothly, with positive feedback from social media platforms. Furthermore, the minister noted that some providers like Bigo Live have acted proactively, implementing identity verification systems from the get-go.

The minister also revealed that a party representing several international eKYC service providers had recently reached out to him. “I have asked MCMC to engage with them, especially if there are applications used in other countries, such as Australia, for age verification that we could consider,” he explained.

Previously, the minister disclosed that the government plans to impose the social media restriction by the end of the second quarter of this year. To be more specific, the government is targeting a June 2026 rollout for eKYC verification.

Once this restriction comes into effect, only those aged 16 and above will be permitted to have social media accounts. Children under 16 will be unable to create accounts altogether. That said, Fahmi had previously clarified that these children may still use these platforms via parent-managed accounts.

(Source: Bernama)