Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has reiterated the government’s plan to introduce a minimum age limit of 16 for social media account ownership in Malaysia, stressing that enforcement remains on track as engagement sessions continue. Earlier this week, Fahmi confirmed that the government is targeting June 2026 for the social media age restriction rollout.

He added that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is currently holding discussions with stakeholders to refine the policy ahead of its rollout. These sessions are intended to gather feedback, address concerns, and ensure the policy achieves its core objective of improving online safety, particularly for children and families. Fahmi also noted that the government is open to expanding these engagements to include more parties, signalling that the approach remains consultative rather than rigid.

At the same time, the Comms Minister stressed that the proposed age limit does not amount to a blanket ban on internet or social media access for minors. Instead, the policy aims to prevent children under 16 from independently creating accounts, while still allowing access under parental supervision. He noted that parents can create and monitor accounts for their children, and platforms such as YouTube remain accessible for content consumption.

He emphasised that the distinction is important, as unsupervised personal accounts expose minors to direct contact from harmful actors. According to Fahmi, the move is meant to reduce risks such as online grooming, harassment, and exploitation, rather than limit expression or participation online.

Despite potential pushback, Fahmi maintained that the government remains open to differing views and is prepared to engage with critics or stakeholders who may have alternative proposals. He added that MCMC has been instructed to carefully consider all relevant factors before finalising the implementation framework.

(Source: Bernama)