YTL AI Labs have launched ILMU Claw, a platform that allows users to build autonomous AI agents through OpenClaw with simple prompts, all without the fuss and most of the mess that comes with having to develop an Agentic AI. Further, the entire infrastructure is hosted and protected by YTL AI Cloud.

“Building on this momentum, ILMU Claw is designed to work seamlessly with OpenClaw. ILMU Claw lets users build autonomous AI agents through OpenClaw with simple prompts, without managing complex orchestration. Everyday users can build agents to plan trips, manage emails, and organise their day, while businesses can use them to handle customer support, streamline workflows, and automate operations.”

The ILMU Claw platform is powered by the ILMU-Nemo-Nano model, which itself is designed in collaboration with NVIDIA, and sounds like it is based on the GPU brand’s own Nemotron 3 Super Mixture of Experts (MoE) model. At least, partially. We won’t go into too much detail about the model, and you can check out the link, as this sort of thing can be a bit dry.

“Powered by ILMU-Nemo-Nano, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, ILMU Claw is designed to make agent creation more accessible while still supporting enterprise needs. For enterprise deployments, the NVIDIA reference stack adds stronger security, privacy, and policy controls for more governed agentic workflows. Until now, many teams seeking advanced agentic capabilities had to route workflows and sensitive data through foreign infrastructure. ILMU Claw changes that by giving Malaysian developers and enterprises access to world-class agentic tooling hosted on local infrastructure.”

As part of the launch of ILMU Claw, YTL AI Labs is sponsoring the upcoming OpenClaw KL: Build with OpenClaw event that is kicking off tomorrow. As usual, seats are limited — 800 seats are available only, to be precise — so if you’re an AI developer, designer, or enthusiast, you may wish to make haste in signing up and reserving your spot.

In the meantime, if you need a crash course on the subject of Agentic AI, you can check out our feature on the subject.

(Source: YTL ILMU)