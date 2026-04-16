SmallRig has introduced a new Universal Cooling System designed to help mirrorless cameras maintain stable performance during extended recording. Offered in two variants, the accessory focuses on active heat management while remaining compact enough to fit into existing camera rigs.

Previous camera coolers from the company were released for specific camera models, and are available in varying sizes. The newer Universal Cooling System, on the other hand, has been designed to fit different camera models, but still limited to those made by Sony and Canon. The following are listed by SmallRig:

Sony: FX3, FX30, a7 IV, a7S III, a7C II, a7CR, a7C, a6700, ZV-E1, ZV-E10, ZV-E10 II, ZV-1, and ZV-1F.

Canon: EOS R5, EOS R5 II, EOS R6 III, and EOS R7

Hybrid And Basic Variants

As mentioned earlier, the SmallRig Universal Cooling System is available in two variants. The first being the Hybrid Cooling model, which combines a high-speed internal fan with a semiconductor cooling module. This allows it to actively lower temperatures in more demanding scenarios, with three modes to choose from: Auto, High, and Low.

The Basic Cooling version, on the other hand, drops the semiconductor component and relies purely on airflow. While less aggressive, this approach results in a lighter unit with significantly longer battery endurance, making it more practical for extended shoots that do not push cameras to their thermal limits.

For Long Recording Sessions

Both variants utilise a 7000 RPM fan to direct airflow onto the camera body, helping to dissipate heat buildup over time. Each unit includes a built-in rechargeable battery and supports charging while in use, allowing uninterrupted operation during long takes.

SmallRig also equips the system with a snap-in mounting mechanism that works with both caged and cage-free setups. This makes it easier to integrate into different shooting configurations without requiring major adjustments.

Size And Battery Life

Despite the added functionality, both models remain relatively compact at around 85 × 50.8 mm. The Hybrid version is thicker at 32.8 mm and weighs about 130g, while the Basic model comes in slimmer at 25 mm and lighter at 102.5g.

Battery life differs quite significantly between the two. The Hybrid Cooling unit delivers up to 70 minutes at full power due to its additional cooling hardware, whereas the Basic model can last up to 180 minutes, prioritising endurance over peak cooling capability. Both also support fast charging while in use.

Pricing And Availability

The cooling system is priced at US$65 (~RM257) for the Hybrid variant and US$44 (~RM174) for the Basic version. Both are currently open for pre-order through SmallRig’s official online store. Local availability is not confirmed at this time, but it should be noted that the company does ship to Malaysia.

(Source: SmallRig [official website])