Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, recently gave the world its first glimpse of the AI5, his company’s upcoming AI chip. Additionally, he also mentioned that the AI6 and Dojo3 are already in development and will follow suit soon.

Musk announced it via his social network, X. The AI5 is a fifth generation AI chip that is designed for self-driving systems, while the AI6 is planned to be the follow-up to it. Upon closer inspection of the image, we can also see that the AI Chip has 12 SK Hynix DRAM chips installed around its compute die. It is unclear what sort of DRAM chips they are, but speculation by other outlets seem to believe that it is LPDDR5X.

Congrats to the @Tesla_AI chip design team on taping out AI5! AI6, Dojo3 & other exciting chips in work. pic.twitter.com/hm54TdIzBx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2026

Musk’s reveal comes almost a month after he announced that the automaker would be able to tape out its AI6 by December this year. Like all companies, AI is major income earner for many companies, but for the company, Musk saw it as an opportunity to construct and produce its own chips and, in the process, use it in its own self-driving cards and humanoid robots at Tesla’s new factory in the US state of Texas.

On a sidebar, the Tesla AI6 is made by Samsung, after the two companies agreed to a manufacturing deal worth US$16.5 billion (~RM65.2 billion), with the latter to supply AI chips to the former. Additionally, the AI6 chip will be based on the Samsung 2nm process.

In regards to the AI5, Musk’s image of the AI Chip is technically confirmation that the chip itself is ready to be sent out to the foundry for manufacturing. Naturally, the only thing missing from the CEO’s post are the full specifications, process details, and which of its vehicles will first see deployment of the chips. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long.

(Source: Elon Musk via X, Videocardz)