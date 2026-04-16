Luxury car makers getting into the EV game is not exactly news. What is though, is this specific one that Rolls-Royce is making. It’s a two seater convertible that the company is only calling Project Nightingale for now. It’s also something the BMW subsidiary notes to be the first of the Coachbuild Collection. Which is what the company calls its extra limited production cars to signify “super-luxury”.

To drive that point home, Rolls-Royce says that only 100 of Project Nightingale will be sold. It’s also not something you can just ring up a dealership to buy, as the company says it’s “available by invitation only”. One qualifier is for a potential client to have “a deep affinity with Rolls-Royce design” which, no doubt the company is the sole arbiter of. For the lucky 100, deliveries are expected to only begin next year.

There’s not much in terms of specs here, not that it’s the kind of thing that the Rolls-Royce clientele thinks about. But the car does measure 5.76m, about the length of its flagship four seater Phantom. So the company is really leaning into its long bonnet design language, to say the least. And to really emphasise the over-the-top nature of Project Nightingale, the company also gave it 24-inch wheels, the largest fitted to a Rolls-Royce.

Most of the car, on the outside and in, is blue, or as the carmaker calls the outside colour, Côte d’Azur Blue. The company says that this draws inspiration from the old experimental Rolls-Royce 17EX from 1928. Inside is a mix of Grace White, and Charles Blue, with Deep Navy seat inserts.

According to the BBC, the company does not publicly disclose the price of its cars. Despite this, it claims that Project Nightingale will have a price point between its Private Commission and Coachbuild lines. Or, over GBP 500,000 (~RM2,68 million ) and GBP 20 million (~RM107.27 million) respectively.

(Source: Rolls-Royce [1], [2], BBC)