Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has announced a scheduled system upgrade for its myTNB platform, which will temporarily disrupt access to its digital services. The maintenance exercise is set to take place later this week from Friday evening (17 April 2026) until 12am Sunday (18 April), affecting both the myTNB app and web portal.

According to the notice, users may experience limited or no access to services during the upgrade window. This includes functions such as bill payments, account management, and other online transactions typically handled through myTNB. All services are expected to resume once the system upgrade is completed.

The company also noted that customers can still make bill payments through alternative channels during the downtime. These include JomPay, Boost, Touch ’n Go (TNG) eWallet, as well as online banking platforms. However, at least one bank has indicated that its TNB-related payment services will also be affected.

In a separate but related notice, Maybank informed customers that TNB bill payment services on its platforms will be temporarily unavailable during a similar timeframe. Specifically, the bank stated that payments via Maybank2u and the MAE app will be unavailable from 7pm on Friday, 17 April, until 10pm on Saturday, 18 April. Customers are advised to perform their transactions in advance.

(Source: TNB / Maybank)