Jabra has introduced two new wireless headphones in Malaysia, the Evolve3 75 and Evolve3 85. Both models are designed for users who want a balance between high-quality audio and productivity, while maintaining comfort for extended use in office or hybrid work environments.

Both headphones feature 32mm drivers and come equipped with Jabra’s latest technologies, including adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and ClearVoice noise cancellation for calls. These features are intended to improve both listening and communication experiences, particularly in busy or noisy environments such as offices.

On-Ear VS Over-Ear

The two models differ mainly in their design and usage approach. The Evolve3 75 adopts an on-ear form factor, offering a lighter and more breathable fit that suits users who prefer some level of environmental awareness. In contrast, the Evolve3 85 features an over-ear design, providing better noise isolation and immersion.

In terms of usability, the Evolve3 85 includes a foldable design with a compact storage case, adding portability despite its larger form factor. Meanwhile, the Evolve3 75 is inherently more compact and travel-friendly, making it a better fit for users who are frequently on the move.

Boomless Design And Other Features

What sets both headphones apart from their predecessors is an all-new boomless design, which uses a built-in multi-microphone setup with AI-enhanced voice pickup powered by ClearVoice. Adaptive ANC remains active even during calls, while Spatial Sound support aims to deliver a more natural audio experience during meetings. The new Evolve3 duo also support Bluetooth Low Energy with Google Fast Pair, eliminating the need for a dongle.

In terms of battery, the Evolve3 85 offers up to 120 hours of music playback or 25 hours of talk time, while the Evolve3 75 provides up to 110 hours of playback or 22 hours of talk time. Both headphones support fast charging that delivers up to 10 hours of use from a 10-minute charge.

Pricing And Availability

The Evolve3 75 is priced at RM2,300, while the Evolve3 85 retails at RM3,000 in Malaysia. Both models are already available through Jabra’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada.