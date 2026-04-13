If you’ve ever tried learning programming and thought, “this would be easier if I coded it like how I speak,” then look no further. Introducing Bolehlang (also stylised as “Boleh!Lang”), a programming language that utilises our beloved Malaysian “Bahasa Rojak” slang, and somehow made it work.

The project was developed by software engineer Xiu Hong Kooi, who is also part of a local programming group on Facebook called Developer Kaki. Beyond its official website, Bolehlang is also available on GitHub, allowing anyone to explore the source code, contribute or even build on top of it.

A Shared Idea

In a post on Developer Kaki, Kooi shared that Bolehlang was inspired by Lahlang, a similar project that turns Singapore’s own Singlish into coding language. Both follow a similar idea: Utilise local slang into programming syntax to make coding feel somewhat more approachable. The difference lies in the cultural flavour.

Where Lahlang leans into Singlish expressions, Bolehlang swaps that out for Bahasa Rojak slang. The structure and intent remain largely the same, but the tone feels distinctly local.

There’s even several shared syntax between both languages such as “one by one”, “abuden”, and many others. Credit where it’s due, and as already highlighted by Kooi, Lahlang did come first.

Learn Coding… But Make It Malaysian

Bolehlang takes programming concepts and presents them in our local slang, with a dose of tongue-in-cheek humour. Instead of rigid syntax that looks like it belongs in a textbook, you get something that feels far more familiar. Honestly, it’s a bit ridiculous in the best way.

On top of the shared syntax mentioned earlier, local words like “dei”, “tukar”, “mampus” and other everyday phrases that you’d never expect to see in code are included. It’s the kind of thing that makes you do a double take, but it also makes concepts stick a little better.

Despite the playful approach, the site still introduces real coding fundamentals. So while it looks like a joke at first glance, there’s actual learning happening underneath all that.

All that said, don’t expect to actually code according to how you speak (although, that would’ve been really awesome). Bolehlang uses specific keywords and functions, which Kooi has listed on the official website.

All In Good Fun

One of the more entertaining aspects of Bolehlang is its tone. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, which is refreshing in a space that often feels overly formal.

The mix of humour, casual phrasing, and very Malaysian expressions makes the whole experience feel less like studying and more like scrolling through something you didn’t expect to learn from. Of course, that also means it may not be for everyone. If you prefer structured lessons and formal explanations, this might feel a bit too loose.

Bolehlang doesn’t reinvent how coding is taught, but it does make the first step a lot less painful. Just don’t expect it to turn you into a full-stack developer overnight.

(Source: Developer Kaki [Facebook])