It looks like Micro RGB tech is becoming more common as a choice for TV makers to use, in addition to OLEDs. And as the tech advances, come up with more ways to make the colour reproduction of the former match the latter as much as possible. Sony has teased its own take, in what is called the True RGB.

Engadget reports though that this isn’t exactly groundbreaking tech. Instead, it’s the company’s own take on Micro RGB that other TV brands have announced themselves. But the gist of all of them is that it’s an improvement over the standard Mini LED tech. Where Mini LED uses a white or blue backlight underneath the LCD layer, Micro RGB these TVs use pure red, green and blue LED backlights instead.

But for the Sony True RGB tech, it doesn’t stop there. Per the report, the company uses algorithms from its professional reference monitors in its True RGB TVs. This gives th resulting images more precise colour control, even when viewed from an angle, and higher brightness. As an added benefit, this also reduces “blooming” which happens when light leaks from one pixel to its neighbours.

The report also says that Sony will release more details about these True RGB TVs in the near future. And a bit further down the line – sometime within spring, which ends in late June – before these TVs make an appearance. Notably though, these will be part of the Bravia line. Based on the aforementioned time window, this is still purely a Sony operation, and the joint venture between it and TCL only kicks off in April next year.

(Source: Engadget)