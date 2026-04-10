Mini has started a bit of a streak with launching special editions of its existing EVs. Last month, it was the Paul Smith Edition. This time around, the new entry is called the 1965 Victory Edition, for the electric JCW announced almost a whole year ago.

As with the Paul Smith Edition, this too is a limited edition paintjob. On one hand, BMW Group Malaysia did not specify the specific number of available cars. But on the other, it’s definitely made for rally racing history buffs in mind. As the name suggests, the special exterior is a callback to the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally, when Timo Makinen’s drove the Mini Cooper S to victory.

Which is to say that it features a Chilli Red body with a white stripe on the bonnet and boot. On the latter is a stamp indicating that it is 1965 Victory Edition version of the car. Additional details include the number 52, the same number of the winning car, plus a white roof. For its wheels, it gets the 18-inch JCW Mastery Spoke rims. It’s a similar story inside, with a red racing cockpit with 1965 slapped onto the steering wheel and console.

But on the performance side of things, as mentioned, this is essentially the electric Mini JCW. Which means a familiar 190 kW / 1258 HP and 350 Nm output. The company did not provide figures beyond that. But since it’s basically the same car, it stands to reason that the century sprint time of 5.9 seconds, 200 km/h top speed and 371km of maximum range still applies.

For the special edition treatment, the Mini 1965 Victory Edition costs RM230,888. Which is a RM12,000 premium on top of of the standard JCW EV.