There’s good news if you’re a fan of both the Mini, and fashion designer Paul Smith. BMW Group Malaysia has announced something that combines the two British icons into one – the Mini Paul Smith Edition. The company says that it will be available in limited numbers but stopped short of specifying a number.

Fancy limited edition trim aside, the Mini Paul Smith Edition is based on the 2024 Cooper SE EV. On the performance side of things, nothing much, if anything at all, was changed. Which means it has a front electric motor that does 218 PS / 160 kW and 330 Nm of torque. This gives it a century sprint time of 6.7 seconds, and a top speed of 170 km/h.

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Similarly, the limited edition car retains the 54.2 kWh battery that gives it a WLTP range of up to 402km. AC charging caps out at 11 kW. But AC charging goes all the way up to 95 kW, which can bring a 10% charge to 80% in under 30 minutes.

Cooper SE, SE

Since it’s mechanically the same car, the difference is all in the styling for this limited edition model. And with that, the Mini Paul Smith Edition comes in Inspired White and Statement Grey. Both feature a trim that the company calls Nottingham Green, which is pretty noticeable on key exterior elements. Examples include the side mirror and roof, as well as the 18-inch Slide Spoke allow wheels, which otherwise sports a Dark Steel colour.

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Inside, the car gets Nightshade Blue JCW Sports seats in Vescin upholstery, with a Shadow Stripe knit section on the shoulder and headrest area, plus a Paul Smith label. That Shadow Stripe look permeates the rest of the car’s interior.

With all that being said, the Mini Paul Smith Edition costs RM222,222. There’s the option to add a four-year extended warranty and service package, but that costs RM6,300 on top. Once again, this is a limited edition car, but BMW Group Malaysia has not specified the exact number.