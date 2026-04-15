Football and travel can occasionally go hand in hand, especially if you’re a hardcore enough fan to want to watch them live. And as you’re out and about in the host country, you want the financial solution to possibly spending in multiple different currencies. Bonus points for if it also helps you showcase your love for the game. If all of this sounds like a good idea to you, then Merchantrade has the prepaid card just for you.

Introducing the Merchantrade Money FIFA World Cup 2026 Card, a Visa prepaid card for the savvy traveller who wants to also show their passion for football. Who knows? You may even use it in the process of going to watch the live matches yourself.

Why would you want the Merchantrade Money FIFA World Cup 2026 Card? For starters, it’s a limited edition Visa prepaid card. That should make it something to add to your collection of football memorabilia, beyond simply its rarity. But beyond that, it brings the same trusted features of the red Merchantrade Money cards that you know and love, or may come to do so thanks to this card.

This means having a prepaid card that allows you to store and spend up to 20 foreign currencies. These foreign currencies will have their exchange rates locked-in too. Which means you don’t have to worry about them changing once that’s done. Put in US$500, and it will remain there regardless of the day-to-day change in exchange rates. There are no transaction fees or markups when converting currencies or spending with the card either. To reuse the example above, say the exchange rate of the day is RM4.03 per US$1. This means paying exactly RM2,014 for the aforementioned US$500. And to reiterate, you can do this for up to 20 foreign currencies.

Of course, there are times where cold hard cash is still the more convenient option. For when such situations arise, you can also withdraw stored currency from Visa Plus ATMs globally.

So what can you do to own this utilitarian piece of FIFA memorabilia? You can start by downloading the Merchantrade Money app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You’ll then need to register and verify with your ID, and a selfie. Then top-up a minimum of RM100 with any Malaysian online bank account, and your card will be sent to you within five to seven working days. Once you have it, you can activate the card via the very same app.

Needless to say, the app does more than just supply you with an application form to get the Merchantrade Money FIFA World Cup 2026 Card. This is also where you manage your card’s settings and track expenses in real time. And should you ever, unfortunately, lose the card, you can block further transactions from happening via the app as well.

So what are you waiting for? Own a piece of the game. Get your Limited Edition card today! You can start by downloading the Merchantrade Money app, or find out more about the Merchantrade Money FIFA World Cup 2026 Card by visiting its dedicated page, linked here.

This article is brought to you by Merchantrade.