Capcom had a pop-up store at LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre last year, organised by Taiwanese publisher Justdan. It looks like the event was deemed a success by the parties involved, because a second one has been announced. This time though, it will be happening all the way down south, in Johor Bahru.

More specifically, it’s happening between 14 and 19 April, at the Ground Floor, Centre Court of AEON MALL Tebrau City. It’s open generally from 10AM to 10PM, but with the first day starting an hour late, and the last two days ending 30 minutes early.

Much like the first edition of the event, the Capcom pop-up store will have a “comprehensive selection of popular merchandise and collectibles from beloved franchises”. Granted, the first time heavily featured Monster Hunter, what with Wilds being new at the time. Other franchises like Street Fighter, Mega Man and Devil May Cry also made an appearance.

With Resident Evil Requiem being the latest game the publisher launched, chances are that will be the new focus. But don’t take our word for it.

Notably though, the second edition of the Capcom pop-up store is scheduled for six days. The first time around only lasted for four. It certainly provides more opportunities for potential visitors to check it out, though at the same time, it’s unclear for now it the pop-up store will just be there as-is, or if either company has smaller events planned throughout the six days.