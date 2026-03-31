Are you a diehard fan of the late Steve Jobs? Is he a God to you? Do you wish to own a piece of his personal belongings and, in this case, his famous turtleneck sweater? If the answer is yes to all of the above, then boy, do we have some interesting news for you.

Caviar, a luxury custom phone brand, recently made a special edition iPhone 17 Pro that retails to the tune of US$10,000 (~RM40,470). What makes this particular phone so special is the piece of history attached to it: a small cut of Steve Jobs’ turtleneck sweater. Specifically, the sweater worn by the late CEO during his presentation of the NeXT computer, back in 1988.

A Quick History Of The Man, The Legend

At this point, we’re going to assume that there isn’t a soul alive in this day and age who doesn’t know about the late Steve Jobs. If you don’t, you should be ashamed of yourself and read this very brief summary of the man himself.

Born in 1955, Steve Jobs was a businessman, inventor, investor, and one of the founders of the fruit company that we know as Apple. From the time he founded the company till his death, Jobs saw the creation and launch of a massive portfolio of Apple products. That list includes the Macintosh in 1984, the aforementioned NeXT computer, the founding of The Graphics Group, which was later renamed to Pixar; and the launch of the very first iPhone in 2007, among many others.

What You’re Actually Getting

To be fair, a quick check of the archives will show that Jobs actually wore a suit and tie during said presentation. In other words, the turtleneck sweater Caviar may have gotten its hands on could have stemmed from one of several articles of clothing the man started wearing back in the 80s.

In any case, the custom iPhone 17 Pro sports a silver and black colour scheme, which Caviar says pays homage to the very first iPhone when it first launched back in 2007. The back, in particular, is where all the black colour lies, along with the words “50th Anniversary Edition”, a copy of Steve Jobs’ signature, and a piece of the coveted turtleneck sweater embedded right in the centre of the Apple logo.

At the end of the day, the special edition iPhone 17 Pro is just that: an iPhone 17 Pro with an exclusive lock screen wallpaper, plus a collector’s box. And to be absolutely clear, the price differs based on your storage choices; the base model with 256GB starts at US$9,630 (`RM38,991), the 512GB at US$9,990 (~RM40,449), and US$10,340 (~RM41,866) for 1TB.

There is also an iPhone 17 Pro Max option, which is also the only model that offers a 2TB storage option, but that costs an eye-watering US$11,560 (~RM46,806).

(Source: Caviar, Techspot)