There is a very real possibility that Nintendo may be preparing to drop a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Switch 2 this year. To be clear, we’re not talking about a remastered version, but a full-fledged remake of the beloved title that was released nearly 30 years ago.

Rumours of a ground-up remake first popped up on a podcast session from NatetheHate, who is regarded as a trusted leakster on Nintendo matters in their community. They say that a Ocarina of Time remake could be coming to the Switch 2 sometime during the second half of 2026. Understandably, they’re not telling the full story of how they got their information, for fear that the remake might just turn out to be another remaster.

Why Remake In 2026?

One reason why Nintendo could drop an Ocarina of Time remake this year is because 2026 would mark the 40th anniversary of the series. And if you’re wondering why Ocarina of Time, any Zelda fan would likely tell you that the entry is an all-time favourite.

On that note, Ocarina of Time has been remastered before. Back in 2011, Nintendo released the Ocarina of Time 3D for the 3DS, which has also been described as the best version of the game. You can also play the 1998 original via emulation via Nintendo Switch Online, but it’s easy to see why a remake of the series’ most popular title on the Switch 2 would be welcome.

While NatetheHate’s details are to be taken with the usual surgeon general’s warning for salt consumption, their information has also been corroborated by VGC, who says that it all lines up with what they heard from its own sources.

And if you need a third reason for a potential Ocarina of Time dropping this year, it’s likely because 2026 is shaping up to be Nintendo’s year. The gaming brand’s next movie, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, will be hitting our cinemas on 1 April. There is also talk of a new Star Fox game, slated for release this year as well, but no further details about that has been confirmed.

(Source: NatetheHate, VGC, Engadget)