While most of what Apple does is consumer facing, it does provide businesses with professional tools a well. Previously many of these were pretty segmented, and you’d have had to deal with multiple interfaces. More recently, the bitten fruit brand has announced what is essentially the consolidation of all of these tools into one. And this comes in a form known simply as Apple Business.

Primarily, this will combine the features Apple Business Essentials, Business Manager and Business Connect. The company even says that, if you’re already a user of either of these, you’ll get Apple Business as a free service. This is not taking effect immediately though, and only starts on 14 April.

And when it does, those three component parts will also no longer be available. The company will stop charging the monthly service fee of Business Essentials’ device management system, and will migrate all data under Business Connect to the unified Business platform. This applies to “the US and 200+ countries and regions”, though no mention of any other market more specifically.

Now A 3-in-1

With all that said, what exactly is being combined into this one-stop-shop for business needs? As mentioned above, Apple Business inherits the mobile device management parts of Business Essentials, letting companies configure device settings, security policies, apps and even user groups of employees. It also provides Blueprints for setting up devices quickly with preconfigured settings and apps. Business Manager is, to keep it really short, the free version of that. It provides a lot less features, including not having mobile device management, but is more widely available.

It also takes over the brand management tools of Business Connect. This is what’s currently handling your brand profiles, rich place cards, showcases, location highlights, branded communications and even Tap to Pay on iPhone setup.

As an added bonus, this announcement also shows a glimpse of ads in Apple Maps in action. But back to Business, pun not intended.

As mentioned, Apple Business rolls out starting 14 April, but interestingly, it will be a free service when it does. The company does say that while it “is available globally; certain features may be available in select countries and regions”. For context, Business Essentials looks to be a US exclusive. And it costs from US$2.99 for one device, going up to US$24.99 for a multidevice package with more storage as well as AppleCare+. And for what it’s worth, the Malaysian site for the unified service is already online. Finally, to use all of these, you’ll need iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26.