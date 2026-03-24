It’s been more than a year since reports of ASRock motherboards killing AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPUs first appeared. Even after a supposed BIOS update that was designed to “fix” the problem, it appears that the dreaded issue still hasn’t gone away.

That is, at least, the stories from three different 9800X3D owners who thought they had dodged the bullet with their ASRock motherboards. One thing that all three PC users had in common was that their woes began after they updated their motherboards to BIOS version 4.10.

Victim No. 1

The first users said that after they had updated the BIOS and reset everything to EUFI defaults, their PC suddenly became unresponsive. Everything blacked out, and when they proceeded to restart the PC, there was no post and no display, and the CPU fans spun at full speed. The system’s RGB LEDs also turned on, but nothing else was working.

Ultimately, they came to the conclusion that their 9800X3D was toast and sent both the motherboard, an ASRock X870 Pro RS Wi-Fi, and the CPU back to their retailer for RMA.

Victim No. 2

The second PC user to experience the death of their 9800X3D goes by the handle OptimusPayne on Reddit. Their system used an ASRock X870 Riptide Wi-Fi, and they were just browsing the internet while listening to music when it happened. Their system crashed, giving them a solid RED light on the CPU LED.

They did the usual fare of troubleshooting: reseating the RAM sticks, placing them into different slots, checked the cables to see if anything was loose. The works. At the end of the day, nothing worked. And again, like the previous victim, they had already updated the BIOS on their motherboard to version 4.10.

At wit’s end, OptimusPayne ended up installing a new 9800X3D, leading them to believe that the previous unit was killed off by the motherboard. They said that everything is running fine with the settings at stock, but if the motherboard was the issue here, we doubt that their new CPU might suffer from the same fate as well.

Victim No. 3

The third victim to have their 9800X3D succumb to the ASRock motherboard death also stemmed from the brand’s subreddit, under the handle zeitskeet. They said that they had bought the CPU along with a B850 Riptide Wi-Fi, and upon installing the CPU, immediately updated the board’s BIOS to version 4.10, since it did not ship out with the update pre-installed. Alas, it did not save the CPU.

Adding further insult to injury, zeitskeet also said that this was their second 9800X3D CPU to fall prey to the board. To his credit, he said that he had a warranty on the CPU but after that incident, he decided to trash the motherboard and eliminate any further chances of CPU losses. Of the three victims, though, they are the only ones to post images of their CPU and the affected area.

(Source: Reddit [1] [2] [3], Videocardz)