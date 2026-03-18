If either of you have been wondering if there is such a thing as an M.2 SSD on the market with a storage capacity that exceeds the 8TB mark, the simple answer is yes, there is. That SSD is called the Exascend PE4, and unfortunately, we have some bad news for you.

The first piece of bad news is that the Exascend PE4 is not for the consumer market segment. Specifically, it comes in both E1.S SSD, which stands for Enterprise and Datacentre form factor, but also still uses the M.2 2280 form factor. And while it is listed as a PCIe 4.0 SSD, it only has average sequential read and write speeds of 3,270MB/s and 2,980MB/s, respectively.

Ultimately, it’s not an SSD designed for the general public. As an enterprise product, it was made to work under stress of server workloads, space-constrained datacentres, NAS, and workstation caching.

Now comes the second piece of bad news. With a storage capacity of 16TB, most of you would already realise that this isn’t going to come cheap, and it doesn’t. The Exascend PE4 retails for an eye-watering US$15,935 (~RM62,409). For context, that’s more than 14 times the retail price of the Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB; that SSD retails for RM4,269.

(Source: Amazon, Videocardz)