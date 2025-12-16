AirBorneo has reiterated its commitment to keeping air fares fair and reasonably priced across its Rural Air Services (RAS) network as it prepares to begin full operations following its takeover of MASwings. The airline said its initial operations mirror MASwings’ existing RAS routes, covering destinations within Sarawak, Sabah, and Labuan.

In a statement, AirBorneo clarified that all routes operated during the initial phase fall entirely under the RAS framework. These routes remain unchanged from those previously served by MASwings, ensuring continuity for travellers in East Malaysia.

The airline explained that its fare structure takes into account subsidies provided under the public service obligation agreement with the Federal Government, also known as the RAS Agreement. According to AirBorneo, this calibration is necessary to support both service continuity and long-term operational sustainability.

AirBorneo also stressed that it has not increased fares on any of its routes compared with previous MASwings pricing. It said the core objective of the RAS Agreement is to keep fares at reasonable levels while balancing accessibility for passengers and the practical costs of running the service.

The Sarawak-owned airline’s statement followed public concern over AirBorneo’s newly announced launch fares last week. Critics said the ticket prices were too high, prompting state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to urge the public to give the airline time to adjust its fares.

Looking ahead, AirBorneo said it will continue engaging with the Federal Government to explore ways of securing the best possible fares for East Malaysian travellers. The airline noted that any fare adjustments would only take place once both parties reach a new mutually agreed RAS agreement.

For future non-RAS routes, AirBorneo said it is developing an affordable pricing strategy that factors in operational costs while still delivering value. The airline added that it aims to prioritise connectivity, reliability, and punctuality as it expands beyond the RAS network.

(Source: Bernama)