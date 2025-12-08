Sarawak-owned airline AirBorneo will begin operating jet aircraft from July next year as part of the state’s push to strengthen regional air connectivity. Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the move during the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) 2025 corporate dinner on Friday. He added that AirBorneo is set to begin initial operations in January using turboprop aircraft before introducing its jet fleet.

To recap, Sarawak State Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said earlier this month that AirBorneo will kick off operations with the existing rural air services covering Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan. The move positions the airline as a key player in improving accessibility across East Malaysia while preparing for wider regional routes.

Abang Johari also confirmed that Singapore will be among the first potential destinations served by AirBorneo’s jets. He said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong welcomed the plan during their meeting last Thursday, with Transport Minister Anthony Loke also present to give the proposal the green light.

Beyond Singapore, AirBorneo is also exploring flights to Jeju Island in South Korea. Abang Johari said the route would create a meaningful connection between Jeju’s status as a Unesco Global Geopark and the Sarawak Delta Geopark, which itself attained the same recognition in September this year. The pairing could encourage new tourism opportunities tied to both destinations’ geological heritage.

Despite the announcements, Abang Johari did not mention any plans to connect AirBorneo to Peninsular Malaysia. More details may surface as its jet operations’ launch date gets closer, particularly if it aims to compete in the local aviation market against Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Batik Air.

(Source: The Borneo Post)