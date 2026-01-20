Sarawak-owned airline AirBorneo is aiming to launch services connecting East Malaysia with Peninsular Malaysia within this year. In addition to this, the airline is planning to introduce flights to regional destinations within Southeast Asia.

According to Sarawak Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the airline will carry out the expansion in phases. This also depends on factors like fleet availability, as well as regulatory requirements and board approval.

As it stands, AirBorneo is still operating within Sarawak, Sabah, and Labuan. The airline began operations this year, taking over the Rural Air Services (RAS) previously handled by MASwings. Currently, its fleet comprises eight ATR 72 and six DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft. These are smaller planes with limited seating and capabilities. While adequate for rural and short-haul journeys, they are not suitable for longer routes.

Abdul Karim clarified that once the bigger aircraft arrive, AirBorneo will prioritise connecting Sabah and Sarawak to Peninsular Malaysia, such as to Kuala Lumpur. The airline already has plans to operate beyond Sarawak, with quarterly timelines set. The minister went on to say that at least three jet aircraft are in the pipeline. Previously, it was revealed that jet operations are set to begin in July, with Singapore proposed as one of the first destinations.

Speaking of regional Southeast Asia, the airline is planning to introduce flights to select destinations by 2027. Other than Singapore, potential locations include Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Beyond that, the airline may consider a wider expansion in phases. AirBorneo serves as strategic infrastructure for Sarawak, focusing on economic and tourism impact rather than profitability.

At the moment, AirBorneo has not divulged any specifics on the future routes. CEO Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin explained that the management is in the process of finalising its network and fleet plans. These will be presented to the board for approval in stages.

(Source: Bernama)